3 months ago
BRIEF-Unizo Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen
May 23, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Unizo Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Unizo Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 29, 2024 and coupon rate 0.89 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 28, 2027 and coupon rate 1.2 percent per annum

* Subscription date on May 23 and payment date on May 29

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/izJNML

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

