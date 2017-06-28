US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall as tech selloff continues
* Futures: Dow up 13 pts, S&P up 1.75 pts, Nasdaq off 21.5 pts
June 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:
* Unterberg Capital LLC says expressed to desire to have representatives be appointed to Fusion Telecommunications International’s board - SEC filing
* Unterberg Capital LLC says continuing to engage in discussions with Fusion Telecommunications' management and board regarding board representation Source text: (bit.ly/2sgYdxo) Further company coverage:
* Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of apabetalone