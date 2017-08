April 28 (Reuters) - Unternehmens Invest AG:

* Dividend of 0.35 euro per share

* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)

* FY revenues 28.79 million euros ($31.36 million) versus 24.57 million euros year ago