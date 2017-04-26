FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.00
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Unum Group-

* Unum Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Book value per common share as of march 31, 2017 was $39.91, compared to $37.52 at march 31, 2016

* Unum Group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 continues to be within range of 3 percent to 6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $2,806.5 million versus $2,725.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

