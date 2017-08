May 25 (Reuters) - Uoa Development Bhd:

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Suileem Realty Sdn Bhd

* Deal for a total cash consideration of 81.1 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to earnings of UOA in future when development of said land commences