Feb 22 (Reuters) - Uoa Development Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 346 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 270.6 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly net profit 111.1 million rgt, qtrly revenue 511.6 million rgt

* Board has recommended a first and final single tier dividend of 15 sen per ordinary share