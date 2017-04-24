FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Upland Software announces acquisition of RightAnswers for $17.2 mln in cash
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Upland Software announces acquisition of RightAnswers for $17.2 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc:

* Upland Software announces acquisition, raises 2017 guidance and raises adjusted EBITDA margin target to 40%

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $87 million to $91 million

* Upland Software Inc - purchase price paid for RightAnswers was $17.2 million in cash at closing

* Upland Software - acquisition within co's target range of 5-8x pro forma adjusted EBITDA, to be immediately accretive to co's adjusted EBITDA per share

* Upland Software Inc - RightAnswers deal included $2.5 million cash holdback payable in one year

* Upland Software Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $26.0 to $29.0 million

* Upland Software Inc- acquired RightAnswers Inc, a cloud-based knowledge management system

* FY2017 revenue view $84.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.