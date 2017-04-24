FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Upland Software enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Upland Software enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc:

* Upland Software - on April 21 entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement that amends that certain credit agreement dated as of May 14, 2015

* Upland Software Inc- amendment to agreement provides for an additional term loan of $15 million - SEC filing

* Upland Software - amendment provides for increase in maximum amount of purchase consideration payable in respect of all permitted deals $75 million to $150 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oXLi06) Further company coverage:

