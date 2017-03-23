BRIEF-Upland Software Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

March 23 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides positive first quarter 2017 guidance update

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million

* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 total revenue to be in range of $20.0 to $20.8 million

* Upland Software Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA was expected to be in range of $5.0 to $5.5 million

* Upland Software Inc - in Q1, Upland expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be at upper end of previously announced guidance ranges

* Upland Software Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $23.0 to $26.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $20.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82.5 million to $86.5 million

* Fy 2017 revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: