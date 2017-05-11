BRIEF-Upland Software reports Q1 revenue $20.8 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $20.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.5 million

* Upland Software Inc says Upland also affirms its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.3 million to $22.3 million

* Upland Software Inc says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $6.2 to $6.8 million in Q2

* Upland Software Inc - Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: