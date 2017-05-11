FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Upland Software reports Q1 revenue $20.8 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Upland Software reports Q1 revenue $20.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $20.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.5 million

* Upland Software Inc says Upland also affirms its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.3 million to $22.3 million

* Upland Software Inc says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $6.2 to $6.8 million in Q2

* Upland Software Inc - Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.