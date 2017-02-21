FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UPS announces long-term financial targets, logistics expansion plan
February 21, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-UPS announces long-term financial targets, logistics expansion plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS accelerates transformation of its smart logistics network

* Announced plans to expand its U.S. Delivery and pickup schedule to include six days for ground shipments

* Highlights for 2018 and 2019 long-term financial targets include revenue growth 4% to 6% over period

* Highlights for 2018 and 2019 long-term financial targets include adjusted diluted earnings per share up 5% to 10%

* Will offer Saturday delivery options to largest metropolitan areas and has started rollout throughout U.S.

* Highlights for 2018, 2019 long-term financial targets include planning $1 billion to $1.8 billion in annual share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

