BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS - announced new sustainability goals to add more alternative fuel, advanced technology vehicles to fleet while increasing its reliance on renewable energy sources
* UPS - goals support UPS's commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions from global ground operations 12 percent by 2025
* UPS - by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicle, up from 16 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.