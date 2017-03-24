COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 - U.S. Judge Rules Against United Parcel Service
* In New York lawsuit over alleged illegal shipments of cigarettes -- court ruling
* Judge says New York State, New York City are entitled to compensatory damages and monetary penalties in amounts to be determined
* Judge says UPS violated its obligations under a 2005 agreement governing cigarette shipments
* Judge says plaintiffs are not entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor
* Decision issued by U.S. District judge katherine forrest in manhattan, following a non-jury trial
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury