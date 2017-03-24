March 24 - U.S. Judge Rules Against United Parcel Service

* In New York lawsuit over alleged illegal shipments of cigarettes -- court ruling

* Judge says New York State, New York City are entitled to compensatory damages and monetary penalties in amounts to be determined

* Judge says UPS violated its obligations under a 2005 agreement governing cigarette shipments

* Judge says plaintiffs are not entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor

* Decision issued by U.S. District judge katherine forrest in manhattan, following a non-jury trial