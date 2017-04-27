FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32
April 27, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32

* Q1 earnings per share $1.32

* Quarterly revenue $15,315 million versus $14,418 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $15.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.80 to $6.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 revenue of $9.54 billion versus $9.08 billion

* Says for U.S. domestic segment, reports Q1 2017 operating profit of $1.08 billion versus $1.10 billion

* Says for U.S. domestic segment in Q1 2017 revenue increased $451 million over Q1 2016 as B2C deliveries rose

* Quarterly international segment operating profit $529 million versus $574 million

* Quarterly international segment revenue $3,058 million versus $2,914 million

* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes more than $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

