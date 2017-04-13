FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ur-Energy provides 2017 Q1 operational results
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ur-Energy provides 2017 Q1 operational results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Ur-energy Inc

* Ur-Energy provides 2017 Q1 operational results

* Ur-Energy Inc - Expect to have contract sales of 241,000 pounds u(3)o(8) in 2017 Q2 at an average price of $49 per pound

* Ur-Energy Inc - 2017 Q2 production target for lost creek is between 60,000 and 75,000 pounds dried and drummed

* Ur-Energy Inc - 2017 Q2 production target for lost creek is between 60,000 and 75,000 pounds dried and drummed

* "Production rates at lost creek during quarter were in line with guidance"

* Ur-Energy Inc - For quarter, 79,340 pounds of u(3)o(8) were captured within lost creek plant

* Ur-Energy Inc - During quarter, sales at lost creek plant totaled $14.8 million on contract sales of 250,000 pounds at an average price of $59.28 per pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

