May 9 (Reuters) - Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium Energy Corp strengthens leading ISR portfolio with acquisition of fully licensed Reno Creek project

* Uranium energy - to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Reno Creek Holdings Inc and 100% of fully permitted Reno Creek in-situ recovery

* Uranium Energy Corp - cumulative expenditures to date of approximately $60 million