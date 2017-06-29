BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas prices public offering of 15.6 mln common shares
* Says public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $14.60 per share
June 28 Uranium Participation Corp
* Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
* Net asset value per common share $3.37 as of May 31, 2017
* All figures in C$
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering