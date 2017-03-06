FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uravan and Cameco form joint venture
March 6, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Uravan and Cameco form joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Uravan Minerals Inc -

* Uravan and Cameco form joint venture

* Co, Cameco have signed a memorandum of understanding involving termination of Halliday/Stewardson option agreement

* To form JV whereby Uravan and Cameco will be participants under H/S JV agreement covering Halliday and Stewardson projects, Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan

* Cameco can earn a 51% interest in Uravan's Halliday and Stewardson properties by funding $7 mln in exploration expenditures by April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

