3 months ago
BRIEF-Urban & Civic reports higher HY EPRA net asset value
May 25, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Urban & Civic reports higher HY EPRA net asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Urban & Civic Plc:

* Hy epra net asset value of ‎£424.5 million (30 September 2016: £409.8 million)

* Dividend for period up 9 per cent to 1.2p per share to recognise continued progress

* HY profit before tax for six months to 31 March 2017 was £4.2 million (£8.4 million to 31 March 2016)

* "As at March 2017, group had 69 per cent of epra net assets in strategic projects. Board anticipates that figure moving higher again."

* Expectation is that co will realise current commercial holdings over time for reinvestment in new strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

