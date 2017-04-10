BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties to acquire Seven Asset Portfolio

April 10 (Reuters) - Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties acquiring $325 million, Seven Asset Portfolio

* Urban Edge Properties - entered a contract to acquire Seven Retail Assets for $325 million

* Urban Edge Properties - contributors are exchanging their property interests for about $127 million of UE operating partnership units valued at $27.02/unit

* Urban Edge Properties - UE will also assume $33 million of existing debt, issue approximately $117 million of non-recourse, secured debt

* Urban Edge Properties - UE will fund remaining $48 million in cash