FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties to acquire Seven Asset Portfolio
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties to acquire Seven Asset Portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties acquiring $325 million, Seven Asset Portfolio

* Urban Edge Properties - entered a contract to acquire Seven Retail Assets for $325 million

* Urban Edge Properties - contributors are exchanging their property interests for about $127 million of UE operating partnership units valued at $27.02/unit

* Urban Edge Properties - UE will also assume $33 million of existing debt, issue approximately $117 million of non-recourse, secured debt

* Urban Edge Properties - UE will fund remaining $48 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.