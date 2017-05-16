FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters reports Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $761 million versus I/B/E/S view $768.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urban Outfitters Inc - As of April 30, 2017, total inventory was $359 million, which is flat on a year-over-year basis

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, decreased 3.1%

* Urban Outfitters - Comparable retail segment inventory decreased 3.3% at cost, which was offset by inventory to stock non-comparable stores in the quarter

* Qtrly by brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 1.5% at free people, but decreased 3.1% at Urban Outfitters

* Urban Outfitters Inc - During Q1 continued to see strong double-digit growth from direct-to-consumer channel and wholesale business

* Urban Outfitters - Decline in gross profit rate in Q1 due to higher markdowns due to under-performing women's apparel and accessories product among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.