March 7, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q4 EPS $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters reports record sales

* Q4 sales $1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.55

* As of January 31, 2017, total inventory increased by $8 million, or 3 pct, on a year-over-year basis

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, were flat

* By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 2.0 pct at Urban Outfitters and 1.2 pct at free people for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

