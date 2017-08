April 10 (Reuters) - Urbanfund Corp:

* Urbanfund Corp. anounces acquisition of controlling interest in a downtown kitchener multi-residential rental construction site

* Urbanfund Corp - deal purchase price was $2.1 million

* Urbanfund Corp - deal funded with cash on hand until third party financing is put in place, which is expected to occur in mid-may, 2017