March 7 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp

* Urthecast Corp. Announces $17 million bought deal

* Urthecast Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.3 million common shares of co at a price of c$1.50 per common share

* Urthecast Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure and general working capital purposes