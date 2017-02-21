BRIEF-Urthecast appoints new cfo and updates guidance

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp:

* Says Sai W. Chu appointed cfo

* Urthecast welcomes new cfo and updates guidance

* Urthecast Corp - urthecast also reports that its 2016 non-ifrs revenue is expected to be approximately $50m

* Urthecast Corp - Nakhleh will continue with urthecast under a consulting arrangement

* Urthecast Corp - for its 2016 adjusted ebitda, urthecast expects to be near top end of previously disclosed range of $4.2 million to $6.2 million

* Urthecast Corp - during q4, wrote down, as a non-cash asset impairment charge, its international space station-based sensors by a further $3.1 million

* Urthecast-Preliminary view for 2017 is for growing non-ifrs revenues, expanding adjusted ebitda margins over 2016 with similar seasonality to that of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: