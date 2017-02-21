FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Urthecast appoints new cfo and updates guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Urthecast appoints new cfo and updates guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp:

* Says Sai W. Chu appointed cfo

* Urthecast welcomes new cfo and updates guidance

* Urthecast Corp - urthecast also reports that its 2016 non-ifrs revenue is expected to be approximately $50m

* Urthecast Corp - Nakhleh will continue with urthecast under a consulting arrangement

* Urthecast Corp - for its 2016 adjusted ebitda, urthecast expects to be near top end of previously disclosed range of $4.2 million to $6.2 million

* Urthecast Corp - during q4, wrote down, as a non-cash asset impairment charge, its international space station-based sensors by a further $3.1 million

* Urthecast-Preliminary view for 2017 is for growing non-ifrs revenues, expanding adjusted ebitda margins over 2016 with similar seasonality to that of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.