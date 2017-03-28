BRIEF-UrtheCast posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

March 28 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp
* UrtheCast reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for 2017 of growing non-ifrs revenues
* Qtrly revenue $57.5 million versus $13.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for expanding 2017 adjusted ebitda margins over 2016
* UrtheCast - during quarter, recorded an additional non-cash asset impairment charge of $3.1 million for co's two EO cameras aboard international space station Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: