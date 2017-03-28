FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UrtheCast posts Q4 loss per share $0.08
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-UrtheCast posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp

* UrtheCast reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for 2017 of growing non-ifrs revenues

* Qtrly revenue $57.5 million versus $13.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* UrtheCast Corp - re-affirms its preliminary view for expanding 2017 adjusted ebitda margins over 2016

* UrtheCast - during quarter, recorded an additional non-cash asset impairment charge of $3.1 million for co's two EO cameras aboard international space station Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

