BRIEF-Urthecast reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 4 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp

* Urthecast reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Urthecast Corp qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Urthecast Corp qtrly revenue C$9.4 million versus c$ 12.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urthecast Corp - for fiscal 2017, company expects to achieve revenue of between $52 and $60 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $7 and $12 million

* FY 2017 revenue view C$69.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S