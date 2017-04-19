BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

April 19 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $900 million for all awardees
* Leidos Holdings Inc - awarded a prime contract by U.S. Army to provide tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS) technical services and field support
* Leidos Holdings - multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base period of performance, two one-year options
* Leidos Holdings Inc - Leidos is one of three contractors eligible to compete for work under contract