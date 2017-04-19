FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $900 million for all awardees

* Leidos Holdings Inc - awarded a prime contract by U.S. Army to provide tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS) technical services and field support

* Leidos Holdings - multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base period of performance, two one-year options

* Leidos Holdings Inc - Leidos is one of three contractors eligible to compete for work under contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

