5 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts Q4 earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - US Auto Parts Network Inc:

* US Auto Parts Network Inc says ended quarter with no revolver debt compared to $11.8 million at January 2, 2016

* Us auto parts network inc says total online orders increased by 14% to 840,000 orders in q4

* u.s. Auto parts reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales rose 5 percent to $71.1 million

* Us auto parts network inc says q4 conversion rate increased by 10 basis points to 1.9% versus year-ago quarter

* Us auto parts network inc says for 2017 continues to expect net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016

* Us auto parts network inc says expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million

* Us auto parts network inc - in 2017, expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million, reflecting a 5% to 25% increase from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

