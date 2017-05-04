FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC gives update on multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
May 4, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC gives update on multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* U.S. CDC gives investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter

* U.S. CDC says thirty-two people infected with the outbreak strains of STEC O157:H7 were reported from 12 states

* U.S. CDC says there were 12 hospitalizations related to multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli

* U.S. CDC says 3 more sick people have been reported since last update on march 30, most recent illness started on April 18

* U.S. CDC says no deaths were reported from multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli O157:H7 infections Source text : (bit.ly/2m3YfTg)

