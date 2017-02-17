Feb 17 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* Begun review of air quality associated with use of air hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs

* "There is no known exposure to hazardous pathogens or contaminated air within the labs"

* Review is focusing on whether staff who have used the hoses could have been exposed to unknown chemical compounds from the hoses themselves

* "There is no known risk to the public"

* Suspended laboratory work that involves use of air hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs during review period