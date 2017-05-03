UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
May 3 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* U.S. CDC says multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery appears to be over
* U.S. CDC says there were 2 deaths related to multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery
* Since last update on March 9, 2 more people have gotten sick in connection with listeriosis outbreak, bringing total number of cases to 8
* U.S. CDC says there were 8 hospitalizations related to multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery Source text (bit.ly/2n4of4h)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol