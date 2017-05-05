May 5 U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention:

* U.S. Centers for Disease Control And Prevention updates guidance on interpretation of Zika testing results for pregnant women

* U.S. CDC says new data suggest Zika virus infection may result in Zika antibodies staying in the body for months after infection for some individuals

* U.S. CDC says recommends new guidances for healthcare professionals evaluating women without symptoms who had potential Zika exposure

* U.S. CDC says recommends screening of pregnant women for risk of zika exposure and symptoms of Zika

* U.S. CDC says recommends testing pregnant women for Zika, using nucleic acid testing, if they develop symptoms at any point during pregnancy

* U.S. CDC says recommends considering nat testing at least once during each trimester of pregnancy to detect evidence of Zika virus

* U.S. CDC says recommends considering testing specimens obtained during amniocentesis to detect evidence of Zika if amniocentesis is performed for other reasons