May 5 U.S. Centers For Disease Control And
Prevention:
* U.S. Centers for Disease Control And Prevention updates
guidance on interpretation of Zika testing results for pregnant
women
* U.S. CDC says new data suggest Zika virus infection may
result in Zika antibodies staying in the body for months after
infection for some individuals
* U.S. CDC says recommends new guidances for healthcare
professionals evaluating women without symptoms who had
potential Zika exposure
* U.S. CDC says recommends screening of pregnant women for
risk of zika exposure and symptoms of Zika
* U.S. CDC says recommends testing pregnant women for Zika,
using nucleic acid testing, if they develop symptoms at any
point during pregnancy
* U.S. CDC says recommends considering nat testing at least
once during each trimester of pregnancy to detect evidence of
Zika virus
* U.S. CDC says recommends considering testing specimens
obtained during amniocentesis to detect evidence of Zika if
amniocentesis is performed for other reasons