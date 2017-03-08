FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC - updates on STEC infection outbreak linked to I.M. Healthy's soynut butter
March 8, 2017 / 12:51 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC - updates on STEC infection outbreak linked to I.M. Healthy's soynut butter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter

* U.S. CDC- on march 7, 2017, the soynut butter company recalled all varieties of i.m. Healthy soynut butters and i.m. Healthy granola products.

* U.S. CDC-4 more ill people reported from 4 u.s. States due to outbreak of e. Coli infections linked to i.m. Healthy brand soynut butter

* U.S. CDC - two additional people were hospitalized in relation to stec infections outbreak, including one with a type of kidney failure Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m3YfTg]

