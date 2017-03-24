BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven
March 24 Us Concrete Inc:
US Concrete Inc- Joseph C. 'Jody' Tusa, Jr, Co's senior vice president and CFO, has resigned from his positions with co effective as of July 1, 2017
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan