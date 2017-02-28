Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from record high -CFTC

March 10 Speculators scaled back their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators he