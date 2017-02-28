BRIEF-Enteromedics Inc files for a mixed shelf of upto $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for a mixed shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2muv39M Further company coverage:
Feb 28 U.S. Concrete Inc
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.01
* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly aggregate products average sales price improved 14.8 pct to $12.57 per ton
* U.S. Concrete Inc - says "remain very optimistic about potential growth in our existing markets as we look to full year of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Speculators scaled back their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators he
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million