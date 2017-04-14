BRIEF-U.S. court of appeals affirms earlier judgment in favor of iStar

April 14 (Reuters) - iStar Inc:

* US court of appeals affirms judgment in favor of iStar

* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al

* Court determined that company was entitled to specific performance from Lennar in amount of remaining $114 million purchase price due under land contract

* Court also determined company entitled to interest on unpaid amounts at rate of 12.0% per annum from and after May 27, 2008 until paid, of about $121 million