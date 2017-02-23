Feb 23 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air
conditioners and heat pumps due to fire hazard
* As part of recall, Carrier has received 14 additional
reports of overheating; no injuries have been reported in the
additional incidents
* Expanded recall involves packaged terminal air
conditioners, packaged terminal heat pumps sold under the
bryant, carrier and fast brand names
* Recall involves about 94,000 units (in addition, about
285,000 previously recalled in Dec 2015, 185,000 were previously
recalled in Nov 2007)
