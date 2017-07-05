BRIEF-Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices
* Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices due to potential health risks
July 5 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers due to fire & burn hazards
* No injuries or property damage have been reported
* There have been 39 reports of plastic on crystal chandeliers burning, melting, wires burned, overheating in 4-light chandelier
* There has been 1 report of crystal chandeliers catching fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
