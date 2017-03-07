FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Department of Commerce issues countervailing, antidumping duty orders for petitions filed by Titan
March 7, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Commerce issues countervailing, antidumping duty orders for petitions filed by Titan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* U.S. Department of Commerce issues countervailing duty orders and an antidumping duty order in support of petitions filed by Titan International, Inc. and the United Steelworkers

* Titan International Inc- U.S. Department of Commerce released on March 2 countervailing duty orders on imports of off road tires from India, Sri Lanka

* Titan International Inc - U.S. doc released on March 2 anti-dumping duty order on OTR tires from India (with exception of imports from one company) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

