BRIEF-U.S. Department of Commerce issues countervailing, antidumping duty orders for petitions filed by Titan

March 6 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* U.S. Department of Commerce issues countervailing duty orders and an antidumping duty order in support of petitions filed by Titan International, Inc. and the United Steelworkers

* Titan International Inc- U.S. Department of Commerce released on March 2 countervailing duty orders on imports of off road tires from India, Sri Lanka

* Titan International Inc - U.S. doc released on March 2 anti-dumping duty order on OTR tires from India (with exception of imports from one company)