3 months ago
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-US Energy Corp says on May 2, 2017, amended, restated credit agreement dated July 30, 2010 was sold, assigned, transferred to APEG Energy II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - US Energy Corp:

* US Energy Corp says on may 2, 2017, amended and restated credit agreement dated July 30, 2010 was sold, assigned and transferred to APEG Energy II, L.P.

* US Energy Corp says APEG purchased and assumed all of WFB s rights and obligations as lender to energy one in credit agreement

* US Energy Corp says concurrently, U.S. Energy Corp. , energy one and APEG entered into limited forbearance agreement dated may 2, 2017

* US Energy Corp says credit agreement requires company s compliance with certain restricted financial covenants

* Us energy -in connection with forbearance agreement, 4 of directors currently serving have agreed to resign and be replaced by 3 directors reasonably acceptable to apeg Source text (bit.ly/2qTSWHd) Further company coverage:

