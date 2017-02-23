BRIEF-Riken Vitamin announces exercise of options
* Says 1,000 of 1st warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares of its common shares in February, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,873 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,927 yen
Feb 23 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FDA - allowed marketing of the phenotest BC kit to identify organisms that cause bloodstream infections and provide antibiotic sensitivity results
* U.S. FDA - phenotest BC kit and the pheno system are manufactured by Accelerate Diagnostics Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Says 1,000 of 1st warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares of its common shares in February, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,873 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,927 yen
* H2 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.69 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss of 6.9 million Norwegian crowns ($825,161) versus loss of 8.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3620 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)