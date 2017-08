March 30 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* U.S. FDA approves addition of moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis data to Abbvie's Humira (adalimumab) prescribing information

* Abbvie Inc - phase 3 data demonstrate improvement in moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: