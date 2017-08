March 30 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* U.S. FDA Division of Hematology products lifts partial clinical hold on Karyopharm’S Selinexor clinical trials

* Timelines for ongoing and planned studies expected to remain materially unchanged

* Recruitment resumes across all Selinexor trials in hematological malignancies

* Investigator sponsored trials in hematologic malignancies with Selinexor may resume accruing patients