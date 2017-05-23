BRIEF-U.S. FDA grants priority review status to Ultragenyx metabolic disorder drug

May 23 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc-

* Ultragenyx announces recombinant human beta-glucuronidase biologics license application and marketing authorization application filed and accepted for review; FDA grants priority review status

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision is november 16, 2017

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - opinion from committee for medicinal products for human use (chmp) is expected in first half of 2018