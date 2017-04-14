FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
April 14, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* U.S. FDA issues complete response letter for baricitinib

* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form

* Specifically, FDA indicated that additional clinical data are needed to determine most appropriate doses

* FDA also stated that additional data are necessary to further characterize safety concerns across treatment arms

* "Companies disagree with agency's conclusions"

* Incyte is evaluating impact of complete response on its previously-issued milestone and research and development expense guidance for 2017

* Lilly is reaffirming both its financial guidance for 2017 and its mid-term guidance for remainder of this decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

