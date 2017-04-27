BRIEF-Bio-Rad Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $500.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.8 million
April 27 U.S. Food and Drug Administration :
* FDA approves first treatment for a form of batten disease
* Granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Will require Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc to further evaluate the safety of Brineura in CLN2 patients below the age of 2 years Source text : (bit.ly/2oQ3x55) Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $500.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.8 million
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022