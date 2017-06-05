FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems ‍​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 5, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems ‍​

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems due to inaccurate test results ‍​

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare and leadcare ii blood lead testing systems to 7.1 million devices‍​

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands leadcare plus and ultra testing systems recall to include two additional testing systems

* U.S. FDA says has identified Magellan Diagnostics' recall as a class i recall, the most serious type of recall Source text -bit.ly/2swUCb7

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.