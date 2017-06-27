BRIEF-Diamyd Medical gets approval for phase II trial DIAGNODE-2
* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY FOR PHASE II TRIAL DIAGNODE-2
June 27 U.S. FDA :
* Says taking 2 new steps to increase competition in market for prescription drugs and facilitate entry of lower-cost alternatives
* Says published a list of off-patent, off-exclusivity branded drugs without approved generics
* Says it will expedite review of generic drug applications until there are three approved generics for a given drug product Source text : (bit.ly/2sWSLNj)
* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY FOR PHASE II TRIAL DIAGNODE-2
* No dividend was paid or proposed by company during year ended 31 March 2017