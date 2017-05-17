FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA warns Americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests
May 17, 2017 / 1:20 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-U.S. FDA warns Americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests

* U.S. FDA - warning americans that certain lead tests manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in U.S.

* U.S. FDA says currently, the FDA believes the issue may date back to 2014

* U.S. FDA - warning includes all four of Magellan Diagnostics' lead testing systems: leadcare; leadcare II; leadcare plus; and leadcare ultra

* FDA - warning is based on data that indicate Magellan lead tests, when performed on blood drawn from a vein, may provide results lower than actual level of lead in blood Source text: (bit.ly/2rf5FrH)

